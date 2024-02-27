Cromwell

Man accused of sex assault is re-arrested on child porn charges in Cromwell

cromwell police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A Cromwell man has been arrested for a second time on child pornography charges after being accused of sexual assault last year.

The police department said Michael Vardal, 47, was initially arrested in May of 2023 on two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree sex assault, risk of injury to a minor and more.

Investigators discovered that Vardal was in possession of child porn on several electronic devices. He was arrested for a second time on Tuesday.

Police said he posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

This article tagged under:

Cromwellsex assault
