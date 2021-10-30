new haven

Man and Woman Injured in New Haven Shooting

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers received 911 calls about two people shot on Crown Street shortly before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old North Haven man and a 41-year-old New Haven woman who had been struck by gunfire.

The man and the woman were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police said both are listed in stable condition.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

