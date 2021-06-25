Hamden

Man Arrested After 2 Burglaries in Hamden

decoraciones t624
NBC Connecticut

A man was arrested by Hamden police for two commercial burglaries that happened earlier this year.

Officials said Michael Cancel, 30, was arrested at Meriden Superior Court for two separate robberies that took place on Jan. 15 and March 10.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cancel entered Exxon Express Food Mart on Whitney Avenue through the roof and stole several items including cigarettes, lottery tickets and money, police said.

Local

murder investigation 1 hour ago

Burlington Woman Arrested For Murder of Husband Faces Additional Charges

condo collapse 4 hours ago

How You Can Help Victims of the Deadly Surfside Building Collapse

Two months later, he allegedly broke into Discount Wine and Spirits, also on Whitney Avenue, by throwing a large rock through the front glass door. Police said he stole many items, including 132 packs of cigarettes, 12 bottles of Cognac and money.

Cancel was arrested and faces charges including third degree burglary and larceny, as well as criminal mischief. He was detained on court-ordered bonds totaling $35,000, officials said.

This article tagged under:

HamdenHamden Police Departmentburglariesstore robberies
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us