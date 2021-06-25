Man Arrested After 2 Burglaries in Hamden

A man was arrested by Hamden police for two commercial burglaries that happened earlier this year.

Officials said Michael Cancel, 30, was arrested at Meriden Superior Court for two separate robberies that took place on Jan. 15 and March 10.

Cancel entered Exxon Express Food Mart on Whitney Avenue through the roof and stole several items including cigarettes, lottery tickets and money, police said.

Two months later, he allegedly broke into Discount Wine and Spirits, also on Whitney Avenue, by throwing a large rock through the front glass door. Police said he stole many items, including 132 packs of cigarettes, 12 bottles of Cognac and money.

Cancel was arrested and faces charges including third degree burglary and larceny, as well as criminal mischief. He was detained on court-ordered bonds totaling $35,000, officials said.