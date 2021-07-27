Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Someone in Meriden

A man who is accused of kidnapping someone in Meriden on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Officers were called to Broad Street around 1:00 p.m. after getting a report of a possible kidnapping.

When police arrived, they said they learned that the victim was forced into a white, four-door vehicle by a man he or she knew.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Cameron Acevedo, according to police.

The victim was entered as a missing/endangered person and surrounding towns and state police were notified as they all began searching for him or her.

During the investigation, authorities said Acevedo and the victim were found in Wallingford.

Acevedo was taken into custody with the help of Wallingford Police Department. He is facing charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, assault, breach of peace and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

According to investigators, Acevedo was also found to be in possession of a gun. It was not used during the incident.

Since Acevedo is a convicted felon, authorities said he is ineligible to have possession of a gun and was also charged for that. For the gun, he is facing additional charges of criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

He was processed and is being held on a $750,000 bond.