Man Arrested After Attacking Woman Jogging in Windsor Locks: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman that was out going for a jog in Windsor Locks Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Old County Road at about 10 a.m.

Officers said 40-year-old Alexander Lesuer Russell ran up behind a 70-year-old woman that was exercising. Russell is accused of viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman was seriously injured as she fell to the ground, police said. She has broken fingers from the fall, as well as what's being described as a serious laceration to the back of her head.

Responding officers were able to find Russell and he was taken into custody. He faces charges including first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Russell is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Police said Russell and the woman don't appear to know each other. She remains hospitalized with a serious head injury.

Connecticut State Police are involved in the investigation.