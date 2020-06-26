Man Arrested After Crash Investigation Reveals Domestic Violence Incident: Police

South Windsor Police have arrested an Enfield man after responding to a crash and learning the man had been involved in a domestic violence incident before speeding off and crashing, according to police.

The crash happened on Friday, June 19, police said, and they found 41-year-old Benjamin Doolittle, of Enfield, in a vehicle that rolled over in the area of 94 West Road.

He needed to be extricated and was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious physical injuries.

While investigating, police learned that Doolittle had been involved in a domestic violence incident with a female victim that led to the crash, police said.

Doolittle is accused of backing into the victim’s car on purpose, hitting her windshield, then punching her in the head while she was seated in her vehicle, police said.

The victim told police that Doolittle sped off and she only found him and his vehicle after she saw police and firetrucks in the area of the crash.

Police obtained a warrant and Doolittle was arrested at his home early this morning.

He has been charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree and held on a $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court this morning.