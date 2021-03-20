Man Arrested After Home Invasion, Police Pursuit in Ledyard: PD

Officers have arrested a man after a home invasion and police pursuit on Route 12 on Friday, according to Ledyard police.

Police were called to a reported home invasion on Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard.

While en route, police said the victims identified the invading person as a man wearing red, white and blue named Juquan. He reportedly displayed a gun while inside the home, officers added.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Juquan Danyel Aubrey Hurt, of Willimantic, left in a black Jeep before police arrived, authorities said. The Jeep was then found driving north on Route 12 near the Mohegan Pequot bridge.

Investigators said they kept the vehicle under constant surveillance until an attempt to stop it was made near Backus Hospital.

Ledyard Police and Connecticut State Police pursued Hurt's vehicle onto the Route 2 and 32 connector and Hurt then stopped and ran off the highway on foot and into the woods, where he was apprehended, police said.

Officers said Hurt is facing charges including home invasion, reckless endangerment, threatening and risk of injury to a minor.

Hurt was processed and was held on a $500,000 bond. He will be in court on March 22.

According to authorities, a Ledyard and State Police cruiser sustained minor damage in the pursuit.