Man Arrested After Robbing 3 People at Gunpoint in Downtown Shelton With Child in Car: Police

A man was arrested after being accused of robbing three people in the downtown Shelton area with a 4-year-old in the car, police said.

Officials said the robberies happened at approximately 9 p.m.

Brandon Lasky, 29, reportedly robbed an employee leaving work at Caloroso Restaurant. The employee told police that Lasky approached him with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. The employee gave him money and the pizza he was holding, according to police.

After the robbery, Lasky gave the employee a hug and said he was sorry, police said.

The man then robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of Amici Restaurant and then the owner of Tino's Pizza across the street, according to officials.

Investigation showed that Lasky had a 4-year-old child in the car when he fled the scene. Police also discovered that the firearm used in the robbery was a replica and was later recovered by detectives.

Lasky faces charges including three counts of first degree robbery, three counts of sixth degree larceny and risk of injury to a child.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Police say there will be increased patrol presence in the downtown area.