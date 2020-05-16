Willimantic

Man Arrested After Shooting at Willimantic Apartment Complex

Willimantic police have arrested a man after a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Nathan Hale Apartment Complex on West Avenue around 1:45 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence that a shooting had happened there.

Around 2:25 p.m., several victims and complainants were found and were determined to not be injured, according to officers.

Investigators said they developed a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Jeremias Mahones, and took him into custody.

Mahones is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit assault, breach of peace, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, risk of injury and possession of a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

