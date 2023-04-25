Man Arrested After Stabbing Person in Fairfield: Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Fairfield Tuesday night, police said.

The police department said an officer saw two men fighting on Stillson Road at the intersection of Black Rock Turnpike at about 7 p.m.

A man that was armed with a razor blade style knife was taken into custody. The man he stabbed was hospitalized with stab wounds to the abdomen and extremities, according to police.

Investigators said a fight happened in the Wells Fargo parking lot on Black Rock Turnpike. The dispute led to a driveway where one of the men stabbed the other several times, authorities said.

The victim is in stable condition. Police say 24-year-old Azael Morales-Osorio, of Bridgeport, was arrested and faces charges including first-degree assault and breach of peace. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.