Man Arrested After Using Racial Slurs, Causing Disturbance at Bradley Airport: PD

A man is facing charges after allegedly using racial slurs and causing a disturbance inside Bradley International Airport over the weekend.

Connecticut State Police said they were called the the D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches shop inside the airport terminal at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for an active disturbance.

An employee told troopers that due to an unusually high volume of customers during her shift, the restaurant had run out of bread to make sandwiches. The employee made an announcement to waiting customers and offered to complete their orders as wraps instead, according to police.

Police said the employee, who is Black, was being yelled at by a white man, and referred to her by using a racial slur.

Troopers were able to find the man, 38-year-old Michael Barnett, of Wisconsin, and he was taken into custody. He faces charges including second-degree breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, and threatening.

Barnett was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.