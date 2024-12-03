Hartford

Man arrested for distributing materials depicting child sex abuse in Hartford: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials from his Hartford apartment last month.

Police said they arrested a man after executing a search and seizure warrant at his apartment on Wilson Street.

Detectives seized electronics in the apartment and found multiple images of child pornography, according to police.

The man was arrested on Nov. 27. He faces possession of child pornography charges.

Specific information about the incident wasn't immediately available.

