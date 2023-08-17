Man arrested for alleged sex assault of minor at Plainfield kid's program

A mentor of a kid's program in Plainfield has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor in his care, according to police.

The Plainfield Police Department said 23-year-old Hunter Calle, of Canterbury, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police said they opened an investigation after a complaint was filed on June 21, 2023, reporting that Calle had sexually assaulted a minor three years ago.

The sex assault reportedly happened at the Central Cycle Club - a nonprofit competition motocross club on South Cady Lane in the Central Village section of town. Calle was a mentor of the kid's series racing program at the time of the incident, according to police.

He faces charges including sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury involving sexual contact with a minor. Police said Calle is being held on a $25,000 bond with a Aug. 18 court date.

The investigation remains ongoing.