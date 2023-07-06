Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping person in Norwalk, hitting cruisers during police chase

A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a person from their Norwalk home in broad daylight earlier this week, police said.

Authorities said they received a complaint on Wednesday that 23-year-old Enrqiue Rivas-Castillo had threatened someone on the phone.

Investigators later learned that Rivas-Castillo allegedly kidnapped the victim from their home on Monday. According to police, the man was at the victim's home and threatened to assault them.

The victim then ran out of the house but Rivas-Castillo chased after them, eventually grabbing and pulling the victim into his car, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rivas-Castillo allegedly drove the victim onto Interstate 95 and down a dead-end street where he started punching them. They were able to escape, but he grabbed the victim, hitting them and slamming their face on the ground, the police department said.

Investigators said Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to his car and drove them to his home in Ansonia. The victim told police that they were drugged and awoke the next day, where they were assaulted again, authorities said.

Police said the victim was able to escape and make it home safely.

Officers later learned that Rivas-Castillo was in Norwalk looking for the victim. They tried to pull him over, but he led officers on a chase through South Norwalk and onto I-95.

Rivas-Castillo hit multiple police cars during the chase and was ultimately taken into custody with the help of Stamford police. Authorities said he was hospitalized and when he was released, he was taken back to the Norwalk Police Department and charged with multiple crimes.

Police said Rivas-Castillo faces charges for second-degree kidnapping, unlawful restraint, threatening, interfering and resisting arrest, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The incident is under investigation.