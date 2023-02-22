Man Arrested for Making Threats at Stratford School of Aviation: State Police

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly made multiple threats, including to "shoot up graduation" at Stratford School of Aviation.

Troopers said 21-year-old Joseph Cyr, of Oxford, allegedly made comments to his classmates implying that if he were to be kicked out of school, he would "turn the airport into a crater."

A couple students reported the threats to state police on Feb. 17. The first threat allegedly happened in Dec. 2022 and on Feb. 16, Cyr made more threatening comments, according to authorities.

In the February incident, a student told troopers that Cyr said, "If I go down, everyone is going down with me," in response to a classmate's question.

Police said Cyr was also heard saying he knew where some of his classmates lived. Investigators said the students who came forward feared for their safety.

School officials were also made aware of the incident and said they started an administrative investigation as a result.

Days later, police took Cyr into custody after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. He faces charges including second-degree breach of peace and threatening.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.