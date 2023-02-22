Stratford

Man Arrested for Making Threats at Stratford School of Aviation: State Police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC 5 News

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly made multiple threats, including to "shoot up graduation" at Stratford School of Aviation.

Troopers said 21-year-old Joseph Cyr, of Oxford, allegedly made comments to his classmates implying that if he were to be kicked out of school, he would "turn the airport into a crater."

A couple students reported the threats to state police on Feb. 17. The first threat allegedly happened in Dec. 2022 and on Feb. 16, Cyr made more threatening comments, according to authorities.

In the February incident, a student told troopers that Cyr said, "If I go down, everyone is going down with me," in response to a classmate's question.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said Cyr was also heard saying he knew where some of his classmates lived. Investigators said the students who came forward feared for their safety.

School officials were also made aware of the incident and said they started an administrative investigation as a result.

Days later, police took Cyr into custody after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. He faces charges including second-degree breach of peace and threatening.

Local

Foster Care 47 mins ago

Brothers Make History in Effort to Bring Awareness to Foster Care System Challenges

Southington 4 hours ago

I-84 East Reopens in Southington After Rollover Crash

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

This article tagged under:

Stratfordschool threat
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us