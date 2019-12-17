Man Arrested for Murder in Connection to Deadly Robbery in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a man for murder on Tuesday in connection to a robbery from August where one person died.

Officers were called to Main Street and Buckingham Street on August 19, 2019, after getting a report of a street robbery.

Police said when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as 53-year-old Julio Ruiz, of Hartford, outside of a substance abuse clinic on Main Street. There was no evidence of physical trauma initially observed.

Ruiz was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment and never regained consciousness, officers added. He was pronounced dead on September 5, 2019.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later said the manner of death was homicide, police said. That was determined after conducting an autopsy and using testimony from witnesses.

Investigators said they later determined Ruiz was placed in a headlock and choked for up to two minutes while 47-year-old Manuel Moran, of Willimantic, allegedly held a knife to his throat.

Moran then stomped on Ruiz's inhaler and stole his property before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Last week, police obtained an arrest warrant for Moran. He was charged with felony murder and robbery.

On Tuesday, the outstanding arrest warrant was served upon Moran, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, officers said. He was processed and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.