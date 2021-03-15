Man Arrested for Murder in Connection to Shooting From August 2020

Waterbury police have arrested a man for murder in connection to a shooting from August of 2020.

Officers were called to Violet Street around 12 a.m. on August 22, 2020, after getting a report that someone was shot.

When police arrived, they said a crowd was standing around an adult man lying on his back a parking lot on Violet Street. Investigators later identified the man as 46-year-old Marcus Darby, of Waterbury.

Darby had a gunshot wound to his chest and was unresponsive, authorities said. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, they added.

On Friday, officers said they arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Poventud in connection with Darby's death. Poventud was found in Florida and was extradited back to Waterbury to face charges, police added. He was arrested by warrant for the murder.

Poventud is facing charges including murder, reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. He also had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, police said.

He is being held on a combined bond of $2.5 million.