Man arrested for alleged role in fur coat theft in Stamford

A man accused of taking part in a large theft of fur coats in Stamford has been arrested, police said.

The police department said a New York man is one of three masked men who entered Engel's Furs on Bedford Street and began removing fur coats from clothing racks. The theft happened on Dec. 27, 2023.

Authorities said the men then exited the store and got into an awaiting getaway car. The items stolen amounted to over $62,000.

Investigators tracked the getaway car back to Westchester County, New York. Detectives were able to identify one of the thieves and he was subsequently arrested on March 5.

The alleged thief has an extensive criminal history that involves drug offenses and violent crimes. He faces charges including larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.