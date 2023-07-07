Man arrested in Colchester for driving oil tanker while drunk: troopers

Connecticut State Police said they arrested a man Wednesday evening for driving under the influence while behind the wheel of an oil delivery truck containing more than 2,000 gallons of fuel.

Police responded to a call on Hebron Road around 6 p.m., where they say they discovered an intoxicated 35-year-old.

The driver did field sobriety tests and was determined to have a blood alcohol content six times over the legal limit for operating commercial vehicles, according to police.

The driver was allegedly reported to police by his employer, who noticed him driving drunk.

The man faces charges for reckless endangerment and operating a commercial vehicle under the influence. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.