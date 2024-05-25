Man arrested in connection to Bridgeport bank robbery

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Bridgeport on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a panic alarm from the TD Bank on Lafayette Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. and later learned there had been an armed robbery at the bank.

Officers responded to the bank, obtained a description of the suspect and let other police know he might be on foot around Highland Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Police in the area found a man matching the description at the Greene Homes apartments on Highland Avenue. When confronted, the 28-year-old man from Bridgeport complied and sat on the ground.

According to police, the man had thrown a black item under a nearby car. It was later determined to be a facsimile firearm that looked like a Beretta model 92 pistol.

Authorities said $1,350 was found in the man's backpack. It was documented on video, counted with the bank manager and returned to the bank.

In the booking area, police said a paper note was located on the man's person. The man reportedly attempted to destroy the note and claimed it was a personal love letter. The note allegedly matched witness statements about a note shown during the robbery.

The man is being charged with robbery, facsimile firearm, threatening, interfering with an officer and destruction/tampering of evidence. His bond is set at $100,000.