Bridgeport

Man arrested in connection to Bridgeport bank robbery

By Cailyn Blonstein

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Bridgeport on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a panic alarm from the TD Bank on Lafayette Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. and later learned there had been an armed robbery at the bank.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers responded to the bank, obtained a description of the suspect and let other police know he might be on foot around Highland Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Police in the area found a man matching the description at the Greene Homes apartments on Highland Avenue. When confronted, the 28-year-old man from Bridgeport complied and sat on the ground.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, the man had thrown a black item under a nearby car. It was later determined to be a facsimile firearm that looked like a Beretta model 92 pistol.

Authorities said $1,350 was found in the man's backpack. It was documented on video, counted with the bank manager and returned to the bank.

In the booking area, police said a paper note was located on the man's person. The man reportedly attempted to destroy the note and claimed it was a personal love letter. The note allegedly matched witness statements about a note shown during the robbery.

Local

Tolland 1 hour ago

Man accused of driving the wrong way on I-84 in Tolland

New London 2 hours ago

Pathways to Science talks introduce Latino youth to opportunities in STEM

The man is being charged with robbery, facsimile firearm, threatening, interfering with an officer and destruction/tampering of evidence. His bond is set at $100,000.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us