Man arrested in connection to deadly crash on Route 20 in Windsor

A man has been arrested for his role in a crash that left a woman dead on Route 20 in Windsor in December 2023.

Police said the driver, 28-year-old Luis Maldonado, turned himself into police on Tuesday. He faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

Troopers said 32-year-old Yashiramarie Santiago, of Windsor, was the passenger of the vehicle Maldonado was driving when she was ejected during a rollover crash.

State police said Maldonado was driving in the left lane on Route 20 East around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023, when he lost control and hit a light pole and a sign. The vehicle then rolled over and landed in the grass median.

Santiago was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to state police.

Maldonado is being held on a $100,000 bond and he appeared in court on Wednesday. He had THC in his system at the time of the crash, according to an arrest warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.