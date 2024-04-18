Man arrested in Hartford in connection with homicide in Columbia

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested a man in Hartford earlier this month who they say was convicted for murder in Columbia.

They say the 44-year-old man was arrested for a murder in his home country back in 2014 and found guilty two years later.

He was previously arrested for entering the U.S. illegally in September 2022, but was not connected to the murder until November 2023. Officers arrested him on April 3.

The suspect was living in Hartford under ICE's Alternatives to Detention parole program.