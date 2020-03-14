old saybrook

Man Arrested in Old Saybrook After Convenience Store Robbery

Old Saybrook Police

A man from Old Saybrook was arrested after he robbed a convenience store in Old Saybrook early Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at Henny Penny located at the intersection of Route 1 and Main Street at approximately 6:13 a.m., according to police.

Matthew Rothman, of Cromwell, entered the store, said he had a weapon and demanded money from the register, police said.

After Rothman stole an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the scene.

Police said they located him and took him into custody.

Rothman faces charges including robbery and larceny and he is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

