Man arrested after stabbing another man in head in Wolcott: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the head in Wolcott Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to Saddle Road at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Authorities said the men got into an argument via text message. Then, the suspect met with the other man and the two got into a disagreement.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the back of the head, police said.

The suspect, a Southington man, fled the scene before officers arrived. Police found and arrested him on Deer Run Lane.

He faces charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, threatening and breach of peace. He's being held on a $100,00 bond.