Man arrested for stabbing Burger King employee in Old Saybrook

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a Burger King employee in an alleyway in Old Saybrook Friday.

Police said they were called to an alleyway between Stop and Shop and Paradise Wine and Spirits on Boston Post Road just after 2 p.m.

An employee for Burger King was allegedly stabbed and returned to work afterwards. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities found the man who stabbed the employee shortly after the incident, and they were taken into custody.

The man faces charges including first-degree assault and breach of peace.

"We are grateful that the victim will recover, that these instances are very rare in Old Saybrook, and for the swift actions of our Patrol Division staff that made an arrest in under an hour," Police Chief Michael Spera said in a statement.

Police said the incident is isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.