Old Saybrook

Man arrested for stabbing Burger King employee in Old Saybrook

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a Burger King employee in an alleyway in Old Saybrook Friday.

Police said they were called to an alleyway between Stop and Shop and Paradise Wine and Spirits on Boston Post Road just after 2 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

An employee for Burger King was allegedly stabbed and returned to work afterwards. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities found the man who stabbed the employee shortly after the incident, and they were taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man faces charges including first-degree assault and breach of peace.

"We are grateful that the victim will recover, that these instances are very rare in Old Saybrook, and for the swift actions of our Patrol Division staff that made an arrest in under an hour," Police Chief Michael Spera said in a statement.

Police said the incident is isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Old Saybrook
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us