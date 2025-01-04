Vernon

Man arrested after throwing rocks, damaging several cars in Vernon

Vernon police vehicle
Vernon Police

A man has been arrested for throwing rocks at several cars and causing damaging in Vernon on Thursday night.

The police department said they received multiple complaints of someone throwing rocks at cars traveling on Talcottville Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a man admitted to throwing rocks at several cars, damaging a total of seven.

The man was arrested and faces charges including seven counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday. The investigation remains ongoing.

