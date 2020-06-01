Ellington

Man Attacked 2 Women During Ellington Home Invasion: Police

shannon irvin of windsor locks

Shannon Irvin, 53, of Windsor Locks, is facing multiple charges after a home invasion in Ellington on Sunday.

State police arrested a 53-year-old man following a home invasion in Ellington on Sunday.

State troopers responded to an apartment on Jobs Hill Road around 4 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about a man who had forced his way into a woman's apartment and held her against her will.

The suspect, later identified as Shannon Irvin, of Windsor Locks, left the apartment and went to a common laundry area where he forcibly held down another woman and attempted to assault her, according to police.

A witness saw the attempted assault and stopped Irvin from attacking the woman, police said.

Arriving troopers found Irvin in a different apartment and took him into custody.

Irvin is facing several charges, including home invasion, first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree threatening, burglary, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

