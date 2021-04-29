west haven

Man Broke Into West Haven Apartment, Sexually Assaulted Woman: Police

NBC Connecticut

Police arrested a 27-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a woman in West Haven.

Officers responded to the Surfside apartment building on Oak Street around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after the woman called them to report she had been sexually assaulted.

When they arrived, the victim told officers the suspect was still inside her apartment. They went in and found Giani Morales, of Springfield, Massachusetts, and took him into custody.

Morales was charged with first-degree sexual assault, home invasion, third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly person, and first-degree burglary.

He is being held on $1.25 million bond.

Police said they are still trying to determine how Morales was able to get into the apartment building.

