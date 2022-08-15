Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Stamford

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in Stamford from earlier this year.

Investigators said the collision happened at the top of the southbound Interstate 95 exit 9 ramp and the intersection with East Main Street around 6:19 a.m. on March 23, 2022.

A 26-year-old Shelton man was driving a 2015 Chevy and was exiting southbound I-95 at exit 9 when he made a right turn onto East Main Street, police said. As he made the turn, he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the exit ramp while walking westbound on East Main Street, they added.

According to authorities, the pedestrian, later identified as 68-year-old Elena Laos, of Stamford, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. She was admitted to Stamford Hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

Officers said Laos was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision and neither excessive speed nor intoxication were factors in the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the driver should have avoided Laos as she was walking within the crosswalk. An arrest warrant was applied for and granted for the man. He is now facing charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to exercise due caution to avoid a pedestrian.

The man turned himself in on Monday and was held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on Monday.