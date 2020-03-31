Middletown

Man Charged in Deadly Middletown Hit-and-Run

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Middletown police have arrested a man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Wesleyan food service worker.

Brooke Rich, 41, of Middletown, was crossing Washington Street at the intersection with High Street on March 4 when she was hit around 9 p.m., according to police.

She later died of her injuries.

Local

working from home 1 hour ago

How to Avoid a Cyberattack While Working From Home

foxwoods 1 hour ago

Mohegan Sun to Remain Closed for at Least Two More Weeks

Witnesses said Rich was in a crosswalk with the pedestrian signal lit when she was hit.

Police have identified the driver as 34-year-old Jerod Wilson of Middletown, saying that video shows Wilson driving the vehicle that hit Rich several minutes before the crash. Investigators said Wilson ran a red light.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility in a fatal motor vehicle accident, speeding, failure to obey a traffic control signal, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and using a cell phone while operating.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

This article tagged under:

Middletownhit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us