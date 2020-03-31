Man Charged in Deadly Middletown Hit-and-Run

Middletown police have arrested a man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Wesleyan food service worker.

Brooke Rich, 41, of Middletown, was crossing Washington Street at the intersection with High Street on March 4 when she was hit around 9 p.m., according to police.

She later died of her injuries.

Witnesses said Rich was in a crosswalk with the pedestrian signal lit when she was hit.

Police have identified the driver as 34-year-old Jerod Wilson of Middletown, saying that video shows Wilson driving the vehicle that hit Rich several minutes before the crash. Investigators said Wilson ran a red light.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility in a fatal motor vehicle accident, speeding, failure to obey a traffic control signal, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and using a cell phone while operating.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.