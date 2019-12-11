Man Charged in Stabbing Outside Hartford Nightclub

Hartford police have arrested a man accused in a stabbing outside a city nightclub last month.

Police said they were called to the Pearl Club at 151 Meadow St. on November 24 after a fight spilled out into the parking lot and turned violent. A victim was taken to Hartford Hospital by private vehicle before police arrived.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Omar Torres, turned himself in to police Wednesday morning. He is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Torres was held on a $200,000 bond and due for arraignment on Thursday.