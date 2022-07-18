Man Charged With Kidnapping, Assault in South Windsor

South Windsor police have arrested a 21-year-old Meriden man who has been charged with kidnap, assault and additional charges.

Officers responded to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. after they received a phone call from a teen who told them she was in a pickup and the man and he would not let her leave, police said.

Police stopped the truck and removed the victim from the vehicle.

She reported that the man would not allow her to leave the vehicle, took her phone so she could not call 911, and hit her and choked her, police said.

The suspect and the victim were dating, according to police.

Police held the suspect on $100,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today to face charges, including kidnapping in the second degree, strangulation/suffocation in the third degree, interfering with an officer/resisting, interfering with an emergency call and assault in the third degree.