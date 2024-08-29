New Haven

Man climbs into New Haven home through AC unit during home invasion: police

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A man climbed into a person's home by pushing in an air conditioner and threatened them with a kitchen knife in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to a home for a domestic disturbance just after midnight. A person told officers that a man came to the home and started arguing with them at the door.

The man got into the home through the AC unit and threatened the person inside with a knife. He then fled the scene, according to police.

The police department later found the man's car in front of his house on Winchester Avenue. Officers surrounded the home and tried to speak with him, but he slammed the door on them.

He then released his dog on officers in the stairway. Police said the large Pitbull aggressively ran toward officers and was shot twice.

The dog has a minor graze wound and is expected to be OK. Authorities said the man wasn't found in the home, but he turned himself in shortly after.

Police said the man faces charges including home invasion, threatening, breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. The investigation remains ongoing.

