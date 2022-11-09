Waterbury

Man Crashes Into Police Cruisers While Trying to Flee From Officers in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A Waterbury man crashed into two police cruisers while trying to avoid a motor vehicle stop Tuesday night.

Police said they tried pulling over 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez in connection to recent weapons, narcotics and quality of life-related complaints in the Knollwood Circle area.

When police tried stopping Rodriguez, he allegedly accelerated and reversed, hitting two police cruisers before coming to a stop. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Investigators said they found a loaded automatic long rifle inside Rodriguez's car. He doesn't have a valid pistol permit, according to officials.

He faces charges including criminal mischief, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, reckless driving, interfering with an officer's signal and more. He also had seven failure to appear warrants for missing court dates regarding a prior arrest, police said.

Waterbury Police said Rodriguez has been arrested 19 times for 56 different charges and nine pending cases. He was held on a $686,000 bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us