Man in critical condition after being hit by car in New Haven

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

New Haven police said they were called to the area of Forbes Avenue and Woodward Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.