New Haven

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

New Haven police said they were called to the area of Forbes Avenue and Woodward Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding officers found a man in his 30s who had been struck by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver stayed at the scene and the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us