Stamford

Man in critical condition after being hit by CT Transit bus in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Stamford Police

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a CT Transit bus in Stamford Thursday evening.

Stamford police said they were called to Glenbrook Road near East Main Street just before 5 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man may have fallen from the sidewalk and into the path of the bus.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The bus driver called for help and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us