Man in critical condition after being hit by CT Transit bus in Stamford

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a CT Transit bus in Stamford Thursday evening.

Stamford police said they were called to Glenbrook Road near East Main Street just before 5 p.m.

A man, who is in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man may have fallen from the sidewalk and into the path of the bus.

The bus driver called for help and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.