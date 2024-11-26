Man critically injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

A man has critical injuries after a hit-and-run in Bridgeport last week.

Dispatchers received several calls about a collision involving a pedestrian on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

It was reported that a pedestrian had been struck at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and State Street Extension.

Emergency crews responded to the area and found an unconscious man on the ground.

The 44-year-old Bridgeport man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the man was in the intersection when a vehicle traveling east on Fairfield Avenue hit him and then fled the scene.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Investigation Team is working to find video of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Darryl Wilson at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at (203) 576-TIPS.