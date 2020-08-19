new haven

Man Critically Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A New Haven man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue early Wednesday morning.

A police officer heard gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Howard Avenue near First Street and saw a car speeding away from the scene, according to police.

The officer chased the car and called for backup. The chase ended near Ferry Street where officers were able to detain the people in the car.

Local

new haven 13 mins ago

Fountain Street Closed in New Haven Amid Standoff: Police

eee 29 mins ago

A Second Mosquito Trapped in Connecticut Tests Positive For EEE

A short time later, a man suffering a gunshot wound was driven to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said. The 32-year-old victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating crime scenes in the areas of Howard Avenue and First street and Ferry street by Fox Street.

They have not released details on any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us