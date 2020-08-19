Man Critically Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A New Haven man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue early Wednesday morning.

A police officer heard gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Howard Avenue near First Street and saw a car speeding away from the scene, according to police.

The officer chased the car and called for backup. The chase ended near Ferry Street where officers were able to detain the people in the car.

A short time later, a man suffering a gunshot wound was driven to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said. The 32-year-old victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating crime scenes in the areas of Howard Avenue and First street and Ferry street by Fox Street.

They have not released details on any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.