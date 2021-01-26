Man Critically Injured in New Haven Shooting Monday Night

New Haven police officers on patrol who heard gunfire in the city's Hill section Monday night found a man in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Plymouth Street and Lamberton Street.

The victim, identified only as a 29-year-old New Haven man, was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.