Bridgeport

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

Bridgeport Police Department

A man is dead after a shooting on Spring Street in Bridgeport Wednesday evening.

The police department said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Spring Street at about 5:45 p.m.

Responding officers found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives with the Homicide Squad are investigating. They're canvassing the area and identifying potential witnesses.

The road is closed between East Main Street and Kossuth Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

