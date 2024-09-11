Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport

A man is dead after a shooting on Spring Street in Bridgeport Wednesday evening.

The police department said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Spring Street at about 5:45 p.m.

Responding officers found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Detectives with the Homicide Squad are investigating. They're canvassing the area and identifying potential witnesses.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The road is closed between East Main Street and Kossuth Street.

No additional information was immediately available.