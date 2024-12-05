Ledyard

Man dead after car crashes into tree in Ledyard

By Angela Fortuna

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died after crashing into a rock wall and tree in Ledyard Thursday morning, police said.

The police department said they responded to a single-car crash on Mathewson Mill Road around 9:50 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a rock wall and tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has been identified as 72-year-old Peter Weber, of Ledyard.

The Southeastern Regional Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 860-464-6400.

