Man Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Hartford

A man is dead after a shooting on Kent Street in Hartford Wednesday.

Police said investigators believe it happened during a drug deal and that the two people involved exchanged fire.

One victim, a man in his 20s, had life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police said he later died from his injuries. Police have identified him as 22-year-old Trelique Ward, of East Hartford.

The other, a man in his 30s, is in stable condition. He has been identified as 35-year-old Aubrey Perry and is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is currently held on a $1.2 million bond.

