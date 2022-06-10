Man Dies After Being Hit by Box Truck at Elderly Apartments in Hartford: Police

A 64-year-old man is dead after they were hit by a box truck at an elderly apartment complex in Hartford Friday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the pedestrian crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. in the area of 25 Laurel St.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering from injuries as a result of the accident. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The man that died was a resident of Underwood Elderly Apartments, where the accident happened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the delivery box truck remained at the scene and they're being cooperative with police. Authorities said it appears as though the truck hit the pedestrian while backing up, and it appears to be accidental in nature.

Officials are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.