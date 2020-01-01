Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Manchester

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Manchester Wednesday.

Police said the man, who they are working to identify, was hit on Broad Street near Center Street just before noon. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim is described as being in his 30s or 40s with a thin build, medium length brown hair and a mustache with stubble.

The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have information should contact Officer Jonathan Sargolini at 860-643-3342.

The Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.