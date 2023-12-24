Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hartford

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Franklin Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

Once in the area, police said they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's name as they work to notify his next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.