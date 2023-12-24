Hartford

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Franklin Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

Once in the area, police said they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police have not released the man's name as they work to notify his next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us