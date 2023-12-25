Simsbury

Man dies after car hits tree in Simsbury

A man has died after a crash Christmas Day in Simsbury.

Police said a car had gone off of Sand Hill Road during the late morning hours and hit a tree.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision, but later died.

Police aren't identifying the driver at this time and are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Sand Hill Road was closed for an extended period Monday, but has since reopened.

