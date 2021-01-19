Man Dies After Crash on I-95 in North Stonington

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in North Stonington Monday.

State police have identified the man who died as 39-year-old Ryan Peter Poland, of North Providence, Rhode island.

They said Poland’s Honda Civic and a GMC Safari collided on the exit 92 onramp to I-95 just before 3:30 p.m. and Poland was transported to Westerly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was also injured, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Hart at Troop E in Montville.