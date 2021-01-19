interstate 95

Man Dies After Crash on I-95 in North Stonington

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in North Stonington Monday.

State police have identified the man who died as 39-year-old Ryan Peter Poland, of North Providence, Rhode island.

They said Poland’s Honda Civic and a  GMC Safari collided on the exit 92 onramp to I-95  just before 3:30 p.m. and Poland was transported to Westerly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 3 hours ago

Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. at 4 P.M.

UConn 4 hours ago

Dozens of Returning UConn Students Test Positive for COVID-19

The other driver was also injured, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Hart at Troop E in Montville.

This article tagged under:

interstate 95north stonington
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us