Man Dies After Drowning at Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield: Police

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a man appears to have drowned in Candlewood Lake Monday evening.

Officials were called to a small island adjacent to Blueberry Island, referred to as Button Island in New Fairfield, for a reported drowning at about 7 p.m.

Crews transported the man to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man who died has been identified as 53-year-old Adao Nogueira, of Danbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, along with state police and New Fairfield police, are investigating.

The incident is not considered suspicious. No additional information was immediately available.