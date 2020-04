A man died after a stump grinding accident in Southington.

Police said they received a 911 call from a Rockwood Drive home just after 10 a.m. on April 17.

After investigating, police determined that 64-year-old Carlos Vazquez, of Bethany, had been hired to remove stumps from the property and lost his footing when he walked around to the front of the stump grinding machine while it was running.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.