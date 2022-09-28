Norwalk

Man Exposed Himself to Woman After Offering to Examine Her Feet: Norwalk Police

Photo of man Norwalk police are looking for.
Norwalk Police

A man exposed himself to a woman at a pharmacy in Norwalk Monday after he said he was a medical student and asked to examine her feet, according to police. Investigators are looking for the man.

Police said the woman immediately called for help and the man ran.

They also received a similar complaint involving the same man from a different local pharmacy, police said.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man is asked to call Detective

Nick Kougioumtzidis at (203)854-3185 or email NKougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

Police are urging all residents, women in particular, to be cautious when offered any services involving a physical exam and to only accept services from qualified professionals who are properly regulated and licensed.

The Norwalk Police Tip Line is 203-854-3111, anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted to TIP411 (847411) by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
